Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



For the inhabitants of Sofia, both Bulgarians and expatriates, getting out of the city is definitely the right thing to do, as often as possible. If it can not be a longer journey, it should at least be a day trip.

Imanuel Marcus boarded a train at Sofia’s central station, in order to reach the Skaklya Waterfall, located some 50 kilometers to the north of Sofia. This is his video report:

Comments

comments