Close to 90 per cent of Bulgarians own their own homes, statistics for 2016 show

About 89.7 per cent of Bulgarian households are living in dwellings that they own and 6.3 per cent live in rent-free dwellings, the National Statistical Institute said in a report on household income and spending for 2016.

The NSI said that 8.2 per cent of Bulgarian households owned a second home.

About 92.3 per cent of households were living in accommodation built before 1990, and 72.3 per cent of dwellings were built during the 1961 to 1990 period, the NSI said.

Households living in new accommodation, defined by the NSI as built after 2001, added up to just 3.8 per cent.

More than two-thirds of Bulgarian households were living in accommodation that had two or three rooms. In urban areas, close to 72 per cent of accommodation had two or three rooms, while in rural areas the figure was just less than 65 per cent.

About 21.5 per per cent of households had a garage – 18.1 per cent in urban areas and 31.2 per cent in rural areas.

The NSI said that 75.3 per cent of Bulgarian households had electricity, running water, sewerage, a bathroom and toilet in their accommodation.

At the same time, just less than 67 per cent of rural households and more than 97 per cent of urban households had an inside toilet.

Just less than 20 per cent of Bulgarian households have central heating, 26.5 per cent in urban areas and just 0.1 per cent in rural areas, the statistics institute said.

About 49.5 per cent of households have a car and 4.1 per cent have two or more cars. According to the NSI, 14.6 per cent of Bulgarian households cannot afford a car and 35.2 per cent “do not need one”.

Ninety-nine per cent of Bulgarian households have a television set. Just more than a quarter of households have two or more TV sets.

Close to 99 per cent have refrigerators, more than 92 per cent have washing machines. The NSI said that 5.3 per cent of households could not afford a washing machine.

Close to 35 per cent of households have both landline and mobile phones. About 56.2 per cent of Bulgarian households have at least one mobile phone, but do not have a landline, the NSI said.

More than half of Bulgarian households have a PC, with the figure rising to close to 60 per cent in urban areas but coming in at only 32 per cent in rural areas. Close to 52 per cent have an internet connection .

Just more than 35 per cent of Bulgarian households have air conditioners, the NSI said.

