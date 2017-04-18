Bulgarians’ household income up by 1.5 times in past eight years – but spending has risen at the same rate

Share this: Facebook

The average income of a member of a Bulgarian household increased about 1.5 times from 2008 to 2016, but spending also increased at the same rate.

This emerges from figures on income, spending and consumption by Bulgarian households in 2016, released on April 18 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Bulgarians’ total income average per head was 5167 leva (about 2640 euro) in 2016, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the 2015 figure.

In 2008, Bulgarians’ total income average per head was 3502 leva, the NSI said.

Real household income – that is, nominal income deflated by average indices of consumer prices – was 5.2 per cent higher in 2016 than in 2015.

