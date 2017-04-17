“Code Orange” warning: Dangerous weather in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

A “Code Orange” weather warning is in place for many regions in Bulgaria, for heavy rains, which are expected throughout the day.

The warning is valid for the following districts: Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Sliven, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Razgrad, Silistra, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Dobrich.

For the remaining regions, a “Code Yellow” warning was issued, due to strong rain falls.

Travellers are adivised to be extremely careful. The same applies to anyone staying outside in the rain, for whatever reason.

On the road, one of the dangers is aquaplaning, during which tyres of vehicles lose grip. This usually happens on bad roads, which Bulgaria has many of, and generally at speeds from 70 kph.

