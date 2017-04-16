Referendum in Turkey: Erdogan wins referendum – reports

Share this: Facebook

In Turkey, millions of citizens are took part in a referendum today, which might give Turkey a presidential system, while getting rid of the parliamentary democracy as well as the Prime Minister post. The Turkish TV channel NTV reported, 51.62 percent of Turkish voters had chosen “Yes”, meaning they supported the changes. 95.5 percent of ballots were already counted, according to that TV report.

48.38% of voters voted “no”, according to the data released. In Istanbul, more than 51 percent supposedly voted “No”.

The preliminary data at hand suggest the turnout was 86 percent.

A few hours ago, at an Istanbul polling station, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said, a more than ordinary decision had to be taken. This poll was “not a normal one”. Erdogan said he hoped the Turkish people would vote “as expected”. A “Yes” to the big changes proposed would mean a lot more power for Erdogan.

More than 55 million Turks were invited to take part in the referendum.

According to Turkish media reports, three people were killed during a shooting in the Diyarbakir province, after a political argument between two families had escalated.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, whose post would become obsolete in case Erdogans plans were implemented, voted in Izmir. He said, the people’s decision would be respected. Foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu accused “foreign powers” of attempting to tell the Turkish nation what it should do. “They took sides, but today our people will decide”, Cavusoglu stated.

The leader of the largest opposition party CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said he was hoping for a “good result”. This was a decision about Turkey’s destiniy.

Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, OSCE, sent elf experts to Ankara, who are observing the vote.

