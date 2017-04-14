Bulgaria’s “best bargain beach break”: Sunny Beach is cheapest destination

Share this: Facebook

There are nice beaches around Bordeaux and Nice, around Malaga and Valencia, on Spanish and Greek islands and elsewhere. Also, there are expensive beaches, and cheap ones. Bulgaria just hit the top of the list for the “best bargain beach break”, the four “B”. The British publication “Post Office Travel Money” came to the conclusion that Sunny Beach, the resort’s real name is actually Slanchev Briag, is the cheapest beach holiday destination in Europe.

The Portuguese Algarve, Spain’s Costa Blanca, Limassol in Cyprus, the Costa del Sol and other beach resorts are listed behind Slanchev Briag.

A cup of coffee in a bar or a café in Sunny Beach would be 0.93 Pounds or 1.09 Euro, according to the English publication, a bottle of beer 0.70 Pounds or 0.82 Euro. Also, those involved in all the research established that a family meal, with three courses and drinks, would be 27.83 Pounds or 32.76 Euro in the Bulgarian beach resort, while it would cost more at all other beach destinations tested. A portion of chips (or French Fries in American English or “przheni kartofi” in Bulgarian) have a price tag of 0.70 Pounds or 0.82 Euro, a price which is unbeatable. Sure, in Sofia it would be cheaper, but this is about beach resorts.

“Post Office Travel Money” also checked the prices for beach towels, buckets and spades, swimming goggles and insect repellent. Also, they looked at beach and water activities. A banana boat ride in Sunny Beach is 18.55 pounds or 21.84 Euro, which would actually be a lot cheaper at Spanish beaches. But, all in all, the Bulgarian resort won.

The fact that the price is right for beach vacations in Bulgaria, will probably lead to a new record, regarding the number of foreign tourists in Bulgaria this year.

