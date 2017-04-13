Turkish referendum too close to call

Share this: Facebook

Voters in Turkey will consider a constitutional referendum Sunday on whether to transform their government from the current parliamentary system into a powerful executive presidency. The issue has split the nation. Critics accuse President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of trying to create a dictatorship, while his supporters claim the changes will protect the will of the people.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, accounts for about one-fifth of the electorate, and how it votes will likely prove decisive in Sunday’s referendum.

Opinion polls indicate the outcome is too close to call. Both sides are feverishly campaigning. “Yes,” campaigners argue that extending the president’s powers will strengthen democracy by ensuring stability.

To continue reading, please visit voanews.com

