More than half of emigrants from Bulgaria in 2016 were aged 20 to 39 – statistics institute

A total of 30 570 people registered a change of address to a destination outside Bulgaria in 2016, according to official statistics released on April 12.

This figure includes both Bulgarians and foreigners who had permanent residence but left the country.

The most-preferred destinations were Germany (21.7 per cent), the United Kingdom (15.5 per cent) and Spain (12.1 per cent), according to a report by the National Statistical Institute on Bulgaria’s population and demographics in 2016.

Every second emigrant was between the ages of 20 and 39, and just more than half of them were men.

Those younger than 20 years of age added up to 14.3 per cent, while 8.7 per cent were over 60.

In turn, 21 241 people changed from address abroad to Bulgaria in 2016. Just more than 51 per cent were men.

Among immigrants to Bulgaria, close to 34 per cent were aged 20 to 39, while 30.5 per cent were 40 to 59 years old. The youngest immigrants, under 20 years old, added up to 16.7 per cent while those over 60 accounted for 18.9 per cent.

The NSI said that the highest share of immigrants to Bulgaria was from Turkey, 22.5 per cent, followed by those from Russia, 15.3 per cent and Ukraine, 7.4 per cent.

(Photo: (c) Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

