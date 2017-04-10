The weekend in Sofia: A farmer’s market at the huge cathedral

Sofia went through the last weekend before Pessach, which starts today, and before both Orthodox and western Christians celebrate Easter, starting on Friday. The weekend might have been rather quiet, but there was a nice farmer’s market right behind the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.
Everything was offered, from arts & crafts to fine wines, cheeses and wurst made by farmers all over Bulgaria. They offered true quality products, rather than the kind of stuff found in supermarkets.
But there were beer stands as well. Even wipeable tattoos were offered. These are photo impressions from the farmer’s market:
Who would be able to resist these kinds of salamis? Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
This piece of ham, or whatever it is, does look delicious indeed. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
The farmer’s market was set up in a good location. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Wine was offered directly from excellent Bulgarian vineyards. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Wooden Easter eggs: The perfect gift. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Just the right cheese for melting. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Schnitzel and whole pigs were offered. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Non-permanent tattoos will last for a day or two. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
The Farmer’s Market in Sofia definitely was a success. Photo by Imanuel Marcus.
Imanuel Marcus, the founder of foreignersandfriends.com, is Associate Editor of The Sofia Globe.
