The weekend in Sofia: A farmer’s market at the huge cathedral

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sofia went through the last weekend before Pessach, which starts today, and before both Orthodox and western Christians celebrate Easter, starting on Friday. The weekend might have been rather quiet, but there was a nice farmer’s market right behind the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Everything was offered, from arts & crafts to fine wines, cheeses and wurst made by farmers all over Bulgaria. They offered true quality products, rather than the kind of stuff found in supermarkets.

But there were beer stands as well. Even wipeable tattoos were offered. These are photo impressions from the farmer’s market:

Comments

comments