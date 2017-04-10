Bulgarian exports in January and February 2017 up by 12.7% year-on-year – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in January and February 2017 added up to more than 7.7 billion leva, an increase of 12.7 per cent over the sum of exports in the first two months of 2016, the National Statistical Institute said on April 10, citing preliminary data.

In February 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 4049.3 billion leva, an increase of 16.3 per cent compared to February 2016, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – February 2017 amounted to 8 644.5 million leva (at CIF prices), about 18.5 per cent more than in January – February 2016.

