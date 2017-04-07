Bulgarian leaders send condolences after fatal lorry terrorist attack in Sweden

Share this: Facebook

Boiko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB party and who is widely seen as likely to return as his country’s Prime Minister when an elected government is formed, has expressed condolences to Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Löfven following the April 7 terrorist attack in Stockholm.

In a letter to Löfven, Borissov said: “I extend our sincere condolences to the injured, the families of those killed and the whole Swedish nation. For the latest time, the cruelty of terror has again shaken to its foundations not only Sweden but also Europe and the world”.

According to a report by the Voice of America, at least three people were killed Friday in Stockholm when a truck crashed into a department store.

Stockholm police have confirmed the deaths and multiple injuries, and have issued a warning to avoid the city centre.

Löfven said the crash resembled a “terrorist attack” and that one person has been arrested.

The Bulgarian head of state’s office said that President Roumen Radev had sent condolences to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf after the terrorist act in Stockholm.

“Such acts of terrorism and violence are absolutely inadmissible and can not be justified in any way,” Radev said, expressing his conviction that those behind this inhuman act will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in an April 7 statement, said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Sweden following the tragic events in Stockholm today.

“On behalf of the European Commission, I would like to send my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to salute the courageous work of the first responders who arrived so quickly on the scene.

“One of Europe’s most vibrant and colourful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it – and our very way of life – harm. We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Sweden and the Swedish authorities can count on the European Commission to support them in any which way we can.

“An attack on any of our member states is an attack on us all,” Juncker said.

