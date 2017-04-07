Bulgarian government condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian caretaker government has condemned the use of chemical weapons against the population in the Syrian town of Shaykhun. The Foreign Ministry under caretaker minister Radi Naidenov released a statement in which it reads, that attack on April 4, 2017 was “inadmissible, unacceptable and constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.”

The ministry called the chemical attack on civilians a “barbaric act”. No cause could justify the murder of innocent people, including women and children.

“We insist that the facts should be confirmed and those responsible for the attack be brought to justice”, it says. “We recall that the primary responsibility to protect the population of Syria is with the Syrian regime.”

Minister Naidenov and the government in Sofia believe the only way to prevent inhuman acts like the chemical attack “is by an immediate cessation of the armed conflict in Syria”. A political solution is what Sofia is demanding, while statements like this one have been frequent in the past years, since the conflict in Syria began.

Bulgaria wants the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to ensure “a full and unconditional implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the prevention of the use of this type of mass destruction weapon”. Also, the government called on the United Nations to do its part for a de-escalation.

