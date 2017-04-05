Sensational exhibition in Sofia: The Treasure of Nagyszentmiklós is coming

Share this: Facebook

The Treasure of Nagyszentmiklós is in Bulgaria and will be exhibited at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia, starting tomorrow, on April 6, 2017. The exhibition will last until July 9. Normally, the treasure is on permanent display at the “Kunsthistorisches Museum” in Vienna.

In 1799, the Treasure of Nagyszentmiklós, which is also known as the Treasure of Sânnicolau Mare, was found near the town of that name, which was then part of the Habsburg Empire, and belongs to Romania today. Once it was excavated, the treasure was sent to Vienna.

Recently, Romania has asked for a repatriation of the treasure.

A total of 23 medieval gold vessels with a weight of just under 10 kilos is what this sensational display consists of. Experts are still discussing the context in which the pieces may have been made.

The director of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum, Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, said at a press conference, since the treasure had been put on display, it had only left Vienna once, in its entirety, when it was exhibited in Budapest.

His colleague Georg Plattner from the museum in Vienna said, a Bulgarian exhibition about gold mining had opened there a month ago and there was a lot of interest. In return, he hoped for a lot of interest in the Treasure of Nagyszentmiklós in Sofia.

The Archaeological Museum in Sofia will also open the exhibition “Bulgaria Gentiles: Power and Society” about the culture and fundamental aspects regarding the formation of the Bulgarian society between the 7th and 9th century.

The National Archaeological Institute with Museum in Sofia can be found here.

