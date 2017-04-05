Eurostat data: Use of online banking in Bulgaria declines

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarians between the ages of 16 and 74 hardly use online banking, which is wide spread in most other parts of Europe. In fact, the percentage of Bulgarian bank customers who do online banking decreased from 5 to 4 percent in 2016, according to the latest study by Eurostat, which was released today.

Bulgaria and Romania are the only two E.U. countries, in which the percentage of online bankers among bank customers is a one-digit figure. The value in Romania is 5 percent.

South-eastern Europe is the area with the fewest online banking users. In Greece, 19 percent bank online, in the non-E.U. country Turkey 18 percent do. Even the Macedonian result, 9 percent, is more than twice as high as the Bulgarian figure.

The masters of online banking in Europe would be Norway (91 percent), Denmark (88 percent) and Finland (86 percent). The “winner” in eastern Europe is Estonia (79 percent). In Germany, the largest E.U. country regarding inhabitants, 53 percent of all bank customers do online banking.

