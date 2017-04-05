Bulgaria’s soprano supremo Sonya Yoncheva set for concert in Sofia on June 18

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Plovdiv-born soprano star Sonya Yoncheva, renowned for recent triumphs in La Traviata at the Metropolitan Opera, will perform at a concert at Sofia’s National Palace of Culture, NDK, on June 18.

Hailed as one of the most gifted opera voices of her generation globally, Yoncheva will be in the Bulgarian capital at NDK, performing for audiences who have heard that following on her showing at La Scala, tickets for the Metropolitan were being scalped at $2500.

Germany’s Die Welt described Yoncheva as “the best Violetta of our time”.

The concert on June 18, at 8pm in NDK’s largest auditorium, will be Yoncheva’s first in Bulgaria since her performances in 2015.

Since then, the 35-year-old opera diva has conquered the stages of the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Bavarian, Berlin, Vienna and Paris Operas.

Her roles have included Desdemona in Othello, Micaëla in Carmen, Mimi in La Boheme and as Iolanta in the eponymous opera by Tchaikovsky, at the Paris Opera where she earned recognition as the best singer in this role, according to a media statement about her forthcoming concert in Sofia.

At Covent Garden, she opened the season in the role of Norma.

Tickets are on sale via NDK and ticketportal.

/Leisure

Comments

comments