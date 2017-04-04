Peaceful protests are acceptable, Serbian president-elect Vucic says

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Serbia is a democratic country and protests about elections results are acceptable as long as they are peaceful, prime minister and president-elect Aleksandar Vucic said on April 4, reacting to the gathering in the centre of Belgrade on Monday evening. Several thousand people, mostly students, demonstrated after Vucic gained some 55 per cent in Sunday voting and was elected president in the first round.

The protest was held under the motto “Against the dictatorship” and organizers announced the next rally for Tuesday evening in several cities. “Little Alek – Great dictator” was one of the banners in the protest with reference to Vucic’s nickname. “You have stolen the elections”, some shouted.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments