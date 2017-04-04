Harlem Globetrotters: The sensational basketball team hits Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



They are the undisputed masters of handling basketballs. They will throw them off a cruise ship, and still hit the basket ashore. They have the coolest moves. And they are funny. This year, the Harlem Globetrotters are embarking on another world tour. Two of the towns they will perform in are Ruse and Sofia.

Officially, they are an exhibition basketball team, meaning they will demonstrate what real basketball players are capable of. While doing so, they will make their audiences cheer and laugh, since they are actors and comedians too.

Bulgaria will welcome the latest generation of the Harlem Globetrotters. Since the team was first put together in 1927, there is not other way. Back then, 90 years ago, the “Savoy Big Five”, the predecessors of the Globetrotters, were a basketball team consisting of Black Americans, who played exhibitions, meaning they showed sensational tricks with basketballs. In 1940, the Globetrotters won the World Professional Basketball Tournament, in 1948, they beat the Minneapolis Lakers.

In 1958 and 1959, they performed in the Netherlands as well as in Russia, which was their first international success. Over the decades, they played anywhere but in Harlem, which is the place they got their team name from. But, as late as 1968, it finally happened.

It also took long until women were part of the Globetrotters. And after the last female player left the team in 1993, it would take until 2011, until they were back. That was when the excellent player TNT joined. She will be part of the lineup in Bulgaria. But she is not alone. Hoops, Swish and Ace will be there too.

The guys are just as fast as the girls, and most of them are tall. Their names are “Too Tall”, Clutch, Dizzy, Dragon, Buckets, Jet, Slick and thunder, just to name a few. All of them are basketball masters, comedians and true artists in one.

On June 3rd, 2017, The Harlem Globetrotters will take their magic to Ruse. At Bulstrad Arena, they will show their audience how to throw balls at 8:00 p.m.. On June 4th, they will hit Arena Armeets in Sofia, also at 8:00 p.m.. Welcome to Bulgaria, guys!

Tickets are available here, for 15 to 50 Leva (Ruse), and for 25 to 60 Leva (Sofia).

Comments

comments