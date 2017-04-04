President Radev: Bulgaria condemns bombing in St. Petersburg

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev has condemned yesterday’s bombing in the St. Petersburg metro, during which eleven people were killed and many more injured.

“With deep sorrow I received the news of the explosions in St. Petersburg, which led to numerous victims”, it said in a letter Radev sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In this difficult time for your country, I would like to express the deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed and injured, on behalf on the Bulgarian people and myself”, it continued.

President Radev also wrote, he hoped for a speedy recovery of the wounded Russian citizens.

Numerous other politicians from just as many countries condemned the bombing as well. U.S. President Donald J. Trump called the attack an “absolutely terrible thing.” The U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson posted a Twitter message, saying he was horrified. “My sympathies are with the victims and their families”, the Tweet said.

Jean-Marc Ayrault, the Foreign Minister of France said, his nation would “stand by all those who suffer.”

Federica Mogherini, the foreign policy chief of the European Union said, she was following the news from St. Petersburg “with a lot of apprehension”, while U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, those responsible for the bombing had to be held be held accountable.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a message to Putin, in which she condemned the “barbaric act”. Her thoughts were with the families of the dead and the injured victims, whom she wished a quick recovery.

The explosion in the St. Petersburg metro took place yesterday at about 2:30 p.m. local time. A second bomb, which did not explode, was found in a metro station.

Comments

comments