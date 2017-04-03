Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2017 was 6.7%, again below EU average – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2017 was 6.7 per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in February 2016 and again below the European Union average, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on April 3.

Citing seasonally-adjusted figures, Eurostat said that in February 2017, average unemployment in the EU was eight per cent, the lowest since January 2009, and down from 8.1 per cent in February 2016.

In the 19-member euro zone, of which Bulgaria is not a member, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 9.5 per cent in February 2017, down from 9.6 per cent in January 2017 and from 10.3 per cent in February 2016. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro zone since May 2009.

In Bulgaria, about 216 000 people were jobless in February 2017, a decrease from the estimated 266 000 in the same month a year earlier.

Eurostat estimated that 19.750 million men and women in the EU28, of whom 15.439 million were in the euro area, were unemployed in February 2017.

Compared with January 2017, the number of unemployed people decreased by 153 000 in the EU28 and by 140 000 in the euro area.

Compared with February 2016, unemployment fell by 1.852 million in the EU28 and by 1.246 million in the euro area.

Among EU countries, in February 2017 unemployment was lowest in the Czech Republic (3.4 per cent), Germany (3.9 per cent) and Malta (4.1 per cent).

The highest unemployment rates were in Greece (23.1 per cent in December 2016) and Spain (18 per cent).

Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate in February 2017 fell in 26 EU countries, while it increased in Denmark (from six per cent to 6.4 per cent) and Lithuania (from eight per cent to 8.3 per cent).

The largest decreases were registered in Croatia (from 14.4 per cent to 11.6 per cent), Spain (from 20.5 per cent to 18.0 per cent), Portugal (from 12.2 per cent to 10 per cent) and Ireland (from 8.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent).

As to youth unemployment, in February 2017, 3.905 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU28, of whom 2.722 million were in the euro area.

Compared with February 2016, youth unemployment decreased by 475 000 in the EU28 and by 309 000 in the euro area.

In February 2017, the youth unemployment rate was 17.3 per cent in the EU28 and 19.4 per cent in the euro area, compared with 19.3 per cent and 21.6 per cent respectively in February 2016.

n February 2017, the lowest rate was observed in Germany (6.6 per cent), while the highest were recorded in Greece (45.2 per cent in December 2016), Spain (41.5 per cent) and Italy (35.2 per cent).

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment was 16.7 per cent (about 28 000 under-25s) in February 2017, down from 18.2 per cent (about 31 000 under-25s) in February 2016.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

