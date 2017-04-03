Serbia’s conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic wins presidential election: projection

Share this: Facebook

Serbia Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic looked set to sweep a first round presidential election on Sunday, coming in with 56 percent of votes, according to a result projection by the Ipsos polling group.

“Voters showed which way they want Serbia to go,” Vucic said at his Progressive Party’s headquarters.

“Serbia will remain on the European and reformist path, but also friends with Russia and China.”

Declaring his victory, Vucic said he will remain prime minister another two months, until he takes over as the head of state. In his speech, Vucic went on to voice “particular gratitude” to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who both met with him over the last month.

