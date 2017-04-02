Warning sirens to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities and towns on April 3

Written by on April 2, 2017 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Warning sirens to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities and towns on April 3

Disaster warning sirens will be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities and towns, as well as in places within a 30km radius around the Kozloduy nuclear power station, on April 3 2017 at 1pm, the Interior Ministry said.

The tests, involving the sounding of sirens, accompanied by voice announcements, will take place in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Rousse Smolyan and Vratsa, the ministry said.

The exercise is intended to “check the technical condition of the national system and public education,” the statement said.

(Photo: Robert Lawton)

/Panorama

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - Bulgaria’s independent and quality journalism English-language news and features website. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin by using the form on the homepage of our website. Click to support our advertisers!