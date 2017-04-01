Noise, leather and wheels: 5,000 motorbikes invade Sofia

Share this: Facebook

This morning, some 5,000 bikers, mostly on large Harley Davidsons, Suzukis and Hondas came to Sofia, in order to celebrate the start of the season. The gathering in front of the Aleksandar Nevski Cathedral was not quiet at all, but peaceful. Afterwards, the participants took a ride through the city, on their way to the next party in the Boyana neighbourhood. A police escort, on BMW motorcycles, followed the bunch around town.

Imanuel Marcus checked out the situation at the cathedral. He even found a biker who played a character in a Harry potter move. This is his video report.

