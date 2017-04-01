“Critical Mass”: Cyclists in Sofia demand more security

Share this: Facebook

In Sofia, a group of bicyclists have demanded more security on the streets of the capital. They gathered at the NDK on Friday evening, in order to ride through the city and underline their demand. This crowd, which was relatively small this time around, also wants investments into infrastructure for cyclists, including more bike lanes.

“Critical Mass” was the title of the event, but there was no organisation behind it. This protest was organised by the biker Petya Radeva. Imanuel Marcus spoke to her. This is his video report:

