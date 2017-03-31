Shooting underway in Bulgaria: Indian action movie “Vivegam”

Share this: Facebook

A more or less secret movie shoot is ongoing in Bulgaria, while the Sofia Film Fest ends today.

Indian media are reporting, the action thriller “Vivegam” (“Wisdom”) was being filmed in this country. The involvement of Nu Boyana Film Studios is likely.

“Vivegam” is being produced in Tamil, starring some of the biggest Indian stars. Among them are Kajal Aggarwal (see photo above) and Ajith Kumar. The world-wide release of the movie is scheduled for August of 2017.

The first shoots for this Indian production took place in Slovenia last year. According to the producers, the shoot in Bulgaria will last until April. This is supposed to be the final shooting destination for the film, more than two thirds of which were filmed Europe.

Siva is the director of “Vivegam”, and he also co-wrote the script. It is his 7th movie as a director.

An Indian daily is reporting, in this motion picture, Ajith Kumar portrayed an Interpol cop, who was in charge of solving a crime in Chennai.

Bulgaria is an attractive filming location. Especially action movies, but also lots of other flicks have been shot at, or with the involvement of, Nu Boyana Film Studios, located in the outskirts of the capital Sofia, half way up the Vitosha mountain.

Also, Sofia is an important European cinema city because of the Sofia Film Fest (SFF), the 21st edition of which ends today. During the event, hundreds of high quality movies were screened, both Bulgarian and international ones. Awards were given out, prominent guests from abroad and overseas were welcomed, classic movies were rediscovered.

The Sofia Film Fest also included special events and discussions for young film directors, and a lot more. After the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlinale, SFF has become one of the most important film festivals in Europe.

