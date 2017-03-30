Terror threat: U.S. embassies warn of Turkey while U.K. tourists go back there

Share this: Facebook

Through its embassies across the globe, the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens of “increased threats from terrorist groups” in Turkey. Americans are supposed to “carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time”.

Due to a “persistent threat of terrorism”, U.S. citizens were told to avoid travel to south-eastern Turkey. Diplomats and U.S. government personnel, including their family members, need permissions before visiting 16 provinces in southern Turkey. In Istanbul, they are restricted “from congregating or traveling in large groups” and they are not permitted to visit tourist sites or “large crowded areas” in Istanbul.

What this means is that Washington is taking the terror threat in Turkey very seriously. The motivation for this new travel warning is unclear. There might be specific dangers, which the State Department did not volunteer detailed information on.

Other embassies have also issued travel warnings for Turkey. The Foreign Office in London said, it was “likely that foreigners, including tourists, will be targeted. Attacks could be indiscriminate and occur without prior warning.”

At the same time, holiday bookings for Turkey and other “terror hotspots”, as the “Express” daily puts it, are increasing in Britain. In spite of all the 2016 terror attacks and the warnings, more and more British tourists intend to go there during the summer. Thomas Cook, the largest tour operator, registered more bookings for both Turkey and Egypt.

But for now, there are even more holiday bookings for places which are considered safer than Turkey, including Spanish islands, Italy and Bulgaria.

