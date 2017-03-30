Foreign tourist visits to Bulgaria jump by close to 19% in first two months of 2017

Share this: Facebook

The number of visits by foreign tourists to Bulgaria in January and February 2017 was 18.6 per cent higher than in the first two months of 2016, caretaker Tourism Minister Stella Baltova said.

She was speaking at joint news conference with National Statistical Institute (NSI) management, also attended by representatives of Bulgaria’s tourist industry.

NSI head Sergei Tsvetarski said that in Bulgaria, there were 3331 accommodation establishments in 2016, with 10 or more beds with more than 140 000 rooms in them. The total number of accommodation establishments was four per cent higher than in 2015.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

