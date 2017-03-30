Early birds: First charter tourists arrive at Bulgaria’s Black Sea for 2017 summer season

Share this: Facebook

The summer season at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast “starts today”, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio said on March 30 2017, with the arrival of a charter flight at Bourgas Airport.

The group of close to 170 Israeli tourists will be accommodated at a hotel in Sunny Beach, staying for three days, according to Israel’s honorary consul in Bourgas, Orlin Mandov.

The increase in the number of Israeli tourists visiting Bulgaria in 2016, compared with 2015, was 12 100, according to Mandov.

He expected that this year too would see an increase.

The beginning of the summer programme sees a new flight come in just as one leaves, he said.

The report on March 30 follows earlier statistics showing that in 2016, Bulgaria had the largest number of foreign tourists since modern record-keeping began in 1992.

On March 29, Bulgaria’s caretaker Tourism Minister, Stella Bankova, said that the number of visits by foreign tourists to Bulgaria in January and February 2017 was 18.6 per cent higher than in the first two months of 2016.

(Photo, of the pier in the Bourgas Sea Garden: Leah Sawyer)

