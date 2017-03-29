Germany was Bulgaria’s top trading partner in exports and imports in 2016 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Germany was Bulgaria’s number one trading partner in exports and imports in 2016, according to figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on March 29 2017.

Germany accounted for 14 per cent of Bulgaria’s exports, while Italy and Romania were in second and third place, respectively, both with nine per cent, Eurostat said.

Two out of three of source countries for imports to Bulgaria also were within the European Union – Germany, at 13 per cent, and Italy – in third place – at eight per cent. In second place for imports to Bulgaria was Russia, at nine per cent.

Bulgaria is a fairly typical EU country in regard to intra-EU trade, meaning the proportions of exports and imports involving another EU state.

Sixty-eight per cent of Bulgaria’s exports are destined for another EU state, according to Eurostat, which gave the EU average for intra-EU exports as 64 per cent.

In turn, 67 per cent of Bulgaria’s imports are from another EU country. Again, the average for intra-EU imports across the EU is 64 per cent.

Germany was the main export destination for the largest share of other EU countries.

In some EU member states, more than a quarter of exports went to one single partner. This partner was Germany for the Czech Republic (32 per cent of exports of goods), Austria (30 per cent), Hungary (28 per cent) and Poland (27 per cent). It was the United States for Malta (27 per cent) and Ireland (26 per cent), while for Portugal, 26 per cent of exports of goods went to Spain.

Overall, Germany was the main destination of goods exports for 16 EU countries and among the top three in 22 member states, Eurostat said.

