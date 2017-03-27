After the Bulgarian election: The view from abroad

Share this: Facebook

After yesterday’s parliamentary election in Bulgaria, the German weekly “Spiegel” reported, “the pro-European conservatives” had won over the “Russia-friendly” Socialists. A change in course in the poorest E.U. member state, in which corruption was wide-spread, would not be coming.

In London, the Guardian also wrote about a win of GERB, a “pro-E.U. party”. It said, the E.U.’s poorest country, “where the average monthly salary is just €500 (£430) and corruption is rife, has been unstable for years. The election was the third in four years.”

The Toronto Star daily reported, if the official results confirmed the exit polls, “Borrisov, a political maverick who combines man-in-the-street rhetoric with a pro-European Union disposition, will be handed a mandate to form his third cabinet.” The results were “a setback to Russia.”

The Voice of America stated, “GERB and the Socialists both campaigned to revive economic ties with Russia to benefit voters in the European Union’s poorest nation. But the Socialists vowed to go further, even if it meant upsetting the country’s European Union partners.”

In Bulgaria, the election result “appeared to be a disappointment for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia”, the New York Times said. Putin had “sought to exploit divisions in the European Union to strengthen Russia’s influence — particularly in a country like Bulgaria, which was one of the Soviet Union’s closest allies.”

“Mr. Borisov, 57, a burly former firefighter and bodyguard of the country’s former Communist leader”, the NYT continued, “has been a leading figure in Bulgarian politics for over a decade. While many Bulgarians are unhappy about the country’s endemic corruption, they nonetheless saw Mr. Borisov and his party, the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria, known by its acronym, GERB, as preferable for leading the country.”

The German “Tagesschau”, which is the main news broadcast on ARD television, said, there would likely be a “swing to the right” in Bulgaria, since the Socialists had already rejected the idea of joining any coalition with GERB.

“Die Presse” in Vienna reported, Borissov was about to start his “third mission”. And the German “Handelsblatt” wrote, by resigning in the middle of a legislative period, Boyko Borrissov had “bet on all or nothing at all, and won.”

