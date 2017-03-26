Fire at historic former cinema, ‘Sin City’ night club building in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A fire broke out on the afternoon of March 26 at a historic building that formerly was a cinema and later a night club in Sofia’s Hristo Botev Boulevard.

The fire was reported just after 3.30pm. Two fire engines and ambulances were at the scene.

There was no immediate information as to whether anyone was injured.

The Sofia Globe’s Imanuel Marcus, at the scene, said that the whole area stank of smoke. Clouds of smoke were coming from the upper windows.

Car traffic was stopped but trams were allowed to pass.

The building, remembered by many Sofians as Vuzrazhdane cinema, had national monument status, reportedly because in the 1940s, Bulgarian communist dictator Georgi Dimitrov had given lectures there.

In 2003, it passed into the hands of a private owner, who rented it out for use as Sin City. The building has been closed for several months and it seemed in early 2016 that preparations were being made to demolish it.

The building currently has been missing part of its roof and some windows, exposing the interior to the elements.

(Photos: (c) Imanuel Marcus)

/Panorama

Comments

comments